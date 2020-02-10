Scholar Athlete of the Week- Olivia Walker

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Mosley’s Olivia Walker. The student athlete has a 4.47 weighted GPA and is the senior class president.

“She’s just a great person always smiling always positive great student and soccer player,” Mosley girls soccer head coach Marek Betkowski said.

Walker has played the sport since she was just three years old. She suffered a serious injury in middle school when she fell on her head in a game and was life flighted to a hospital. Despite the scare, her passion for the sport never faded.

“I’m just very blessed to be able to play this long in my life and sticking with it,” Walker said.

Her nickname is ‘Olivia no pain’ and the defender is known for being aggressive.

“She is really tough,” Betkowski said.

Walker has won four district titles with the Dolphins. She has been named to All Distirct, All Regional and All State teams as a four year varsity player.

The senior signed on national signing day with Florida Southern to continue her career.

“I’ve always had in the back of my mind… I want to play in college and now that I’ve been given the opportunity to it’s just amazing,” Walker said.

She is also a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club among other school organizations.

“I’m just passionate about finding the good in the school like trying to better the school in any way possible,” Walker said.

Walker plans to study elementary education in college.