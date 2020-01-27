Scholar Athlete of the Week- Nikki Richards

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Altha’s Nikki Richards.

The senior maintains a 4.0 GPA and is in her third season lifting for the Wildcats. Last season Richards placed second at the state meet for the 119 weight class.

“First year she lifted she was good but she wasn’t great and then the summer before her junior year I was going man this girls not bad and then last year she was really overachieving,” Altha weightlifting coach Robbi Smith said.

Although she did not want to be on the weightlifting team at first, Richards said it’s now her favorite part of high school.

“There’s not that many of us compared to other schools but you know we’re small but we’re still very prideful,” Richards said.

This season the scholar athlete if chasing the 119 weight class state title. At Friday’s district meet she had the highest total of all lifters with 340.

“I’ve been fixing the way I clean I fix the way I jerk better now,” Richards said.

Richards plans to attend Chipola College and later transfer to Florida State University, unless a power lifting offer comes her way. Her career goal is to become a neurologist.

