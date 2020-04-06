Scholar Athlete of the Week- Nathan Roberts

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Freeport’s Nathan Roberts.

“He’s always the first one to practice always the last one to leave he’s always doing the little things right,” Freeport head baseball coach Shane Williams said.

Roberts has played baseball, basketball and golf for the Bulldogs throughout high school.

“It’s been a pretty fun four years new friends pretty much every year and it’s grown on me since I moved here,” Roberts said.

The senior maintains a 4.1 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“He is a very good young man he works hard he puts his team first and obviously he’s a very good student as well and that’s what I stress to my players is academics come first,” Williams said.

With both school and sports on hold amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Roberts said he hopes to be able to finish the baseball season. The baseball team was off to a historic start, going 9-1 for the first time in school history.

“We all want to get back out there we all miss it miss being out on the field having fun,” Roberts said.

With the uncertainty of when and if the season will resume, the senior is giving underclassman advice.

“Just live in the moment and don’t take anything for granted,” Roberts said.

The student athlete is still looking at possibly playing baseball or basketball at the college level. However, his current plan is to attend Troy University and study sports business.

