Scholar Athlete of the Week – Logan Pumprey

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Cottondale’s Logan Pumprey.

Pumprey is a standout for the Hornets athletic department as he plays year-round for the school on the football, basketball and baseball teams.

He also has a familiar face coaching him on both the football field and basketball court.

“He’s my nephew, so I know him rather well,” Cottondale head football and basketball coach Chris Obert said. “I push him rather hard but he’s responded to it he’s had to figure things out along the way, sometimes he don’t always understand why I do push him as a hard as I do but he understands now he’s a little older.”

Pumprey said it hasn’t always been easy playing for his uncle, but Coach Obert has made him a better athlete and person.

“I always tell him I really don’t care how good you are I just want you to be a hard worker and a tough kid because that’s a life skill that you know translates more so than dribble pass and shoot,” Obert said.

Pumprey said playing many different sports for the Hornets has helped him overcome life’s challenges.

“It helps me. It makes me happy, makes me feel at home,” Pumprey said. “I’ve always like to play everything and just have fun playing them honestly basketball is my favorite so I enjoy playing that the most.”

The senior has a 4.0 GPA and not only is a part of athletics at the school, but also a member of the Beta Club and Student Government Association.

“Everybody treats you like a family they’re there for you when you need help,” Pumprey said.

Obert hopes the underclassmen on the team will follow Pumprey’s example of having great work ethic in the classroom and being tough mentally and physically on the court.

“If they can understand I push him because I love and care about him I push them because I love and care about them,” Obert said.

The three-sport athlete plans to attend Chipola College and then a four-year university after his high school graduation.

“I’ll go either sports management or I’ll so I can be a coach and help him some day,” Pumprey said.