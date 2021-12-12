Scholar Athlete of the Week – Lexi Clark

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s, Lexi Clark.

Clark is a senior for the Dolphins girls soccer team and leads the team in steals this season, but her biggest competition has always been her younger sister.

“We’re always with each other,” Clark said. “She’s only 16 months younger than me so like we’re always with each other, always playing with each other and so it gives me a competitive nature because every time I go out and train or every time I go play a game it’s always like I got to do better than her. And then, we always help each other so like if she does something wrong, I’ll be like hey let’s do this, she’s like my best friend so it’s really nice to have her always with me playing soccer.”

Sports, however, aren’t the only thing Clark excels at, as she holds a 4.46 GPA, is her senior class vice president and is involved with Beta Club and the National Honor Society.

“It’s hard,” Clark said. “I stay up late but I go to school in the morning and I have practice usually for like four hours after school and then I go home and do my homework and then show up to school the next day and do it all over again, it’s school, soccer, sleep and that’s about it.”

After graduation, Clark plans to attend college and major in something related to the medical field, her reason why just happens to be her favorite TV show.

“I watch Grey’s Anatomy, which I know has nothing to do with the medical field, I just love helping people and I want to be able to do something and change something,” Clark said.

When it comes to her future aspirations, her head coach Merek Betowski said he has the utmost confidence in Clark.

“She is kind of following steps of other Mosley players in past,” Betkowski said. “Which are now doctors, lawyers, engineers, and I know for fact they are, and she’s going to be the next one, whatever she chooses to do, she will be successful with it.”

But while Clark is focused on bringing Mosley another district title right now, she has more soccer to look forward to in the future, as she signed to play at the University of North Georgia.

“I get four more years of soccer like most people get sad their senior year because it’s their last year, but I have four more years so I’m really excited,” Clark said. “But it’s an honor to represent this town and I love it here so I’m really excited.”