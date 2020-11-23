Scholar Athlete of the Week- Levin Magruder

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is South Walton’s, Levin Magruder.

“He’s just an all-around you know student and that’s what you want out of these kids,” South Walton head football coach Phil Tisa said.

The senior has been a three year starter as the football team’s center.

“Leads our whole offensive line, you know he has to be an intelligent kid, has to call out fronts makes sure that our protections are correct and just leads to the type of person that he is,” Tisa said.

Magruder said it wasn’t always easy being a senior leader during this unpredictable season, however, he just tried to consistently be there for his team.

“I always try to lead by example, I always try to step up to a challenge that’s put in my face,” Magruder said.

He is involved on campus too as a member of student organizations such as the National Honor Society. The senior is also a percussionist in the school’s concert band.

“Hopefully we can get some more concerts going soon, my sisters actually apart of it now and I’m really excited for all that kind of stuff,” Magruder said.

The scholar-athlete has a 3.8 GPA as a dual-enrolled student. He hopes to study business or marketing at a school like UCF or FSU. However, he will be missed by the Seahawks.

“If you look at him he’s not a big kid but the way he beats people is with his intelligence and with his technique so it’s been an added benefit for us for four years I’ve enjoyed coaching him,” Tisa said.