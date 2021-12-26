Scholar Athlete of the Week – Lena Dykes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Arnold’s, Lena Dykes.

Dykes is one of the senior leaders on the Marlins girls soccer team who made a run to the state finals last season, but she’s also an excellent student and holds a 4.7 weighted GPA.

“Honestly, it’s a lot of time management,” Dykes said. “Which I’ve had to learn the hard way. But for me, I think I just value soccer and academics so much that I kind of push myself to do well, and I push myself to put in the extra work and that really helps me.”

On national signing day in November, Dykes signed to Mercer University to continue her soccer career, and she plans to use her scholarship to study biomedical engineering.

“I don’t have any family members in the field, but ever since I was in middle school I’ve been interested in engineering,” Dykes said. “And as I’ve gotten older I’ve looked into biomedical because it combines engineering and biology which are pretty much my two favorite subjects.”

The senior is also involved in the “Got Hope Club” at Arnold, which focuses on raising money and awareness for cancer research, and the club even delivered eight bags of presents to cancer patients at Gulf Coast hospital on Christmas Eve.

“I think it’s awesome that just a small club at our high school is able to do such big things and help so many people,” Dykes said. “And I was really happy to see that we were able to have such a positive impact on people in need.”

Before heading to Mercer, Dykes has a mission to accomplish with her soccer team, to try to win one more game than the season prior, and bring home a state championship.

“I’ve seen this program grow so much since I’ve been a freshman,” Dykes said. “And being a senior now, being one of the most successful teams that Arnold’s had is just awesome because it feels like last year going to the state finals and being the first team ever to do that, it was unreal, so it’s just awesome being a part of it.”