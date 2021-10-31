Scholar Athlete of the Week – Landon Conn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Arnold’s, Landon Conn.

Conn is a senior on the Marlins cross country team and placed in the top five at districts this past week, helping his team advance to regionals, but he only started the sport last year.

“Showed up one of the first days of school,” Conn said. “I was looking for the coach, so this crazy old guy and I’m like, ‘hey are you the cross country coach,’ he’s like, ‘yes sir I am,’ I was like, ‘can I join the team,’ he’s like, ‘dress up for tomorrow and we’ll start running you.'”

Conn caught on quick, and in a matter of months, his head coach Tom Dever said he became a natural.

“First of all, he’s a good athlete, that helps,” Dever said. “And then he was kind of coming around and I said well you need to come run cross county, I think you can be really successful and everything and we like having him on the team and he formed a bond with some of the other runners on the team and it’s worked out really well.”

Conn is also an incredible student in the classroom, as he’s involved in multiple clubs, holds a 4.5 weighted GPA and plans on studying accounting after graduating high school.

“Just the numbers, my dad was a mechanical engineer, and he’s really good with all those numbers,” Conn said. “And I guess I kind of picked that up from him, so numbers, I really like simple math, everything clicks together in accounting, balance sheets all that, it just comes together.”

But he’s not overlooking high school just yet, as he is eyeing the cross country regional meet this upcoming Friday that will be hosted by Arnold.

“As soon as we get on the field, it’s competition from there,” Conn said, “And we want everyone to do their best, and we want to beat everyone else at their best.”