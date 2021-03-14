Scholar Athlete of the Week – Landin Johnson

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Wewahitchka’s Landin Johnson.

Johnson is very active with many sports at Wewahitchka High School and she is a stellar student as well, holding a 3.9 G.P.A.

The senior is on the softball team, the weightlifting team, and she also helps out with the football team as their manager. Johnson says her love for sports helped her choose her future career in sports medicine.

“I like helping people, but I didn’t want to be a nurse,” Johnson said. “I don’t like hospitals, but I like sports and I like medicine and helping, so I just put the two together.”

Like many other high school seniors, Johnson had her previous season canceled due to COVID-19, so having sports back for her senior season was a very big deal to her.

“I love sports, and when the pandemic came, it almost broke my heart,” Johnson said. “Because I couldn’t do sports, and it almost makes me bored that I can’t do sports, so this year, that we’re able to do them, it has just been a dream come true almost.”

Having been involved with so many sports in the past four years, Johnson created quite the reputation for herself, as as Wewahitchka principal, Jay Bidwell says, she has a big future ahead of her.

“It’s bittersweet for us when we have a senior like Landin that meant so much to us to be moving on,” Bidwell said. “But’s it’s mostly sweet because we know that she will be one of those success stories from Wewahitchka high school.”