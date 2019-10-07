Scholar Athlete of the Week- Kobe Phillips

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young is Freeport’s Kobe Phillips.

Phillips has played a key role in the Bulldogs’ 6-1 start to the regular season.

“You play as a unit and I think that’s something that really feels so rewarding when not only you accomplish something great but a whole group of people accomplishes something great,” said Phillips.

He is also a standout in the classroom with a 4.53 weighted and 4.0 unweighted GPA.

Phillips is also on Freeport’s track team, the president of the senior class and member of the National Honor Society.

He has been a varsity starter since he was a sophomore and head coach Shaun Arntz said he’s always made an impact on the team.

“”He’s been a leader since day one of 10th grade, he’s led by example he’s been a vocal leader, he’ll pull the guys over to the side and say hey let’s do it this way, he’s just positive all around,” said Arntz.

Phillips would like to study finance.

He has applied to Ohio State, Princeton and Harvard for college.

“Playing football would be great, but if push comes to shove and I can’t than I’ll be happy with academics,” said Phillips.