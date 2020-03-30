Scholar Athlete of the Week- Kirsten Thompson

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Wewahitchka’s Kristen Thompson. The senior has played softball, basketball and even cheered of the Gators.

“Just a great kid to have in the community and here on the ball field and in our school system,” Wewahitchka head softball coach Tony Price said.

The student athlete is also involved in several campus clubs such as the Student Government Association and National Honor Society. Thompson said committing time to athletics and extra curricular activities is worth sacrificing her free time for.

“I feel like it’s worth sacrificing because it’s something that I really love doing and I really love being the best that I can be and putting my effort toward something so meaningful,” Thompson said.

She has played softball since she was old enough to play tee ball and was on Wewahitchka’s 2018 state championship team.

“For the last three years she’s been my starting third baseman and she preservers everyday to get better,” Price said.

Thompson said her memories with the softball team will last her a lifetime.

“Honestly it’s the closest team I’ve ever like experienced ,” Thompson said.

She plans to attend Gulf Coast State College in the fall to study marketing and film.