Scholar Athlete of the Week – Kira Nguyen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Kira Nguyen.

Nguyen is a two-sport athlete for the Rams, playing volleyball and competing with the weightlifting team.

“So I actually used to play soccer since I was in kindergarten, and then I stopped and I found volleyball in eighth grade and ever since I’ve just fell in love with the sport, I made varsity my freshman year so that was a big up lifter and I’ve just fell in love ever since,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen has been a big part of the Rams volleyball team for the past four years. She’s not only been a great leader, but her coach said she’s such a versatile player for them as well.

“She has been a different, she’s been a setter, she’s been a libero, so she can do all the positions. You see her how she blocks and doesn’t need to have three inches more so she’s pretty good at doing what she’s doing,” Rutherford head volleyball coach Cecelia Forero said.

However, the senior isn’t just an athlete, but you can find her all over the school.

She’s the senior class president, the SGA vice president, the vice president of the pep club and a art of many different clubs on campus and does it all with a 3.85 GPA.

“I would say I’m not the best at time management, but you do learn how to control and place your time and what to do. A lot of the teachers work with me, just being involved for so long, it does help,” Nguyen said.

She also is the founding president of the Heart to Hands Mentoring club, which is all about helping others in need.

“It’s just something that really touches me because I know somebody is always going through something and if I can help put a smile on their face that makes my day,” Nguyen said.

Once she graduates, she plans to go to UCF to study Biology. While she hopes to call Orlando her home in the future, she definitely wants to come back to Bay County and give back to other Rams.

“Cause this is a Title I school, like I said, it’s awesome to come back and visit my school and say I made it I’m a dentist, everybody can do it, that’s a big push to me,” Nguyen said.