Scholar Athlete of the Week- Kendall Hatchett

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young is Blountstown’s Kendall Hatchett.

Hatchett is leading her team in post season play as Blountstown gets set to take on Sneads in the regional final on Tuesday.

“There’s got to be a balance on the team, sometimes we’re like really tough on the girls and sometimes you just got to be easy on them and like let them know in a nice way hey you gotta do this, said Hatchett.

Hatchett is also the president of Blountstown’s FBLA and has served as the vice president of SGA.

She maintains all of her commitments as a leader while maintaining a 3.7 GPA as a dual enrolled student at Chipola College.

“I think she realized I’m a senior this is my last year and she’s really stepped up,” said Blountstown head volleyball coach, Leigh Ann Summers.

Hatchett said she hopes the underclassman will continue the legacy her group of seniors will leave at Blountstown.

“We kind of broke barriers and showed them we’re still here and that Blountstown volleyball still matters,” said Hatchett.

Hatchett said she hopes to play volleyball in college and wants to become an orthopedic surgeon.