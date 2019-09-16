Scholar Athlete of the Week- Kelvin Griffin

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)- This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young is Port St. Joe’s Kelvin Griffin.

Port St. Joe head football coach, Greg Jordan, said Griffin who is also on the baseball team is a leader on both fields.

“He doesn’t lead by talking he leads by example and he’s always doing what he’s suppose to in the classroom,” said Jordan.



Griffin is the president of the National Honor Society and has a 3.75 unweighted grade point average and a 3.99 weighted.

“I do a good job of staying on my work and people around me to help me, so they keep me on track,” said Griffin.

His favorite subject is mathematics and he wants to go to college to either become a teacher or an engineer.

Griffin would also like to continue his baseball career.

“Whatever I get is what I’ll take and whatevers the best offer, that’s what I’ll go with,” said Griffin.