Scholar Athlete of the Week – Katie Shealy

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Wewahitchka’s, Katie Shealy.

Shealy loves her hometown, playing sports, and competition is a word she learned at a very young age.

“I have one older sister and one younger sister,” Shealy said. “And whenever I was younger, I always wanted to do what my older sister was doing. And so she did softball and I was like you know what, I’m going to do softball by I’m going to do it better.”

Shealy also plays for the Gators volleyball team and enjoys just about anything where the stakes of winning and losing are on the line, but even more, she enjoys her community’s support.

“I love the support that Wewa gives because I feel like, in bigger places, you don’t have the super fans,” Shealy said. “Because every game there is always those two fans, there’s one that always comes up and fist bumps me and says ‘Booyah’ and then there’s another, his name is Big Jim, and he always comes up to me and he says, ‘Katie eight, you are great.'”

In addition to sports, Shealy is heavily involved on campus, holds a 4.3 GPA, and after graduation, plans on attending either Florida or Florida State University.

“Right now, I’m looking into maybe a business degree,” Shealy said. “I kind of want to be a charter pilot but that may be on the side just because I like heights and I like to you know fly and stuff.”

Her adventurous spirit is something her softball coach, Justin Smith, believes will carry on throughout the rest of her life.

“I see Katie to be the one you see on the TV just like a Forrest Gump,” Smith said. “In several different sessions, she’ll be doing something different. In five years, she’ll be doing something different.”

Shealy says the most valuable lesson that she’s learned in high school, actually came from her coach.

“Justin has taught me that you can never take yourself too seriously,” Shealy said. “Because if you do you will be bored for the rest of your life. So always make sure you laugh and have fun because life is too short to take it seriously.”