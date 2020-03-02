Scholar Athlete of the Week- Kaleb Cunningham

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Arnold’s Kaleb Cunningham.

The senior plays both golf and baseball for the Marlins and maintains a 4.45 weighted GPA.

He’s an excellent student in the classroom and a good baseball player and he’s got a lot of qualities we want all our students to have,” Arnold baseball head coach Greg Gumm said.

The senior is an example for the underclassman as to how to excel both on and off the field.

“Just stay dedicated stay committed to what you’re doin and stay in the classroom stay in the practice,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham is in the National Honor Society and will attend the United States Merchant Marine Academy after graduation. His father and brother also attended the service academy.

“I saw like the guys up there and comradery they have up there and liked it so applied and got accepted I’m ready for the challenge,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham also plans to play baseball for the academy.