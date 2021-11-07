Scholar Athlete of the Week – Kaiden Hatchett

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Blountstown’s, Kaiden Hatchett.

Hatchett is a senior running back and free safety for the Tigers and is a big part of why his team is the top 1A squad in the state.

He’s played in the Blountstown football program since middle school, and his hometown is a place that he wouldn’t trade for the world.

“I think it’s just the small town, everybody knows everybody, everybody gets along, it’s just we all have a trust and a love for each other that nothing can come in between,” Hatchett said.

In the final regular-season game of his high school career Friday against Chiefland, Hatchet posted 11 carries for 154 yards, a rushing and receiving touchdown, as well as 13 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception on defense. But his head coach Beau Johnson said he started, like the rest, from humble roots.

“Kaiden was there as a freshman, I remember in the weight room, one of his first-ever experiences trying to teach them freshman how to lift weights, one of them took the weight off wrong and the bar hit him in the head and he had to go get stitches, Johnson said. “But what tell you the character of Kaiden, he didn’t miss any workouts, didn’t miss any practices, and as a freshman showed that toughness that we’re all about here at Blountstown.”

The senior plans to continue his football passion at the next level, but his priorities are elsewhere. With a 3.7 GPA in the classroom and steady involvement on campus, it’s clear to see that his studies come first.

“The goal is to go get the education,” Hatchett said. “The sports are a nice part, I would love to go play at the next level, but really it’s the education. To go do something, get a good job, and take care of my family and make sure everybody is okay.”

But if he does play football in college as well, he won’t be the first Hatchett to play at the collegiate level.

“They’re a Tiger family,” Johnson said. “His sister plays college volleyball and was a great volleyball player in our program and he’s got an older brother Carson that’s at the Citadel and was a freshman all American at the Citadel, so he’s just carried on the legacy of being a great athlete in our school and a great leader in our school and following in his sibling’s footsteps, but also being his self, being his own man.”

While competition with his siblings has seemingly translated to his impressive game on the field, he just wants to live up to his family legacy.

“They would be proud of me,” Hatchet said. “We’ve talked about it before, so yeah they would be proud of me. I love my family and they love me.”