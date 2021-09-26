Scholar Athlete of the Week – Justice Peacock

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Port St. Joe’s, Justice Peacock.

The Tiger Sharks senior is one of the key pieces on the football team, which is one of the top 1A squads in the state, and participation in Port St. Joe athletics is something that runs in his blood.

“My mom, she played here,” Peacock said. “She was a volleyball, basketball, softball, she played her entire high school career. So you know, she was a, you know she always says that we get her athletics from her but I don’t know, we might be a little step above her.”

Justice isn’t the only Peacock carrying on the family legacy, as he’s the oldest of five siblings, two of whom even play on the football team as well.

“He has a great attitude, and he has a great work ethic, and the younger brothers have gotten to see that, and you can kind of tell that they’re following in the same footsteps,” Port St. Joe head football coach Tanner Jones said.

On the Port St. Joe’s campus, Peacock is involved with the SGA, NHS, FCA, and is even a four-sport athlete.

“In football, offensive tackle, defensive end, baseball, left field, third base, and then for soccer, I played center defender, and for weightlifting, just a weightlifter,” Peacock said.

On the rare occasion he’s not doing something involving sports, Peacock somehow finds time to excel in the classroom, and even boasts an incredible 4.3 GPA.

“Well 4.3, that’s a surprise because he’s in the gym all the time, so I guess, no, 4.3 GPA makes a lot of sense for Justice,” Jones said. “Like I said before, he’s a hard worker, strives to be the best in anything that he does, and he’s successful in anything he puts his mind to.”

And soon, come next fall, Peacock plans to keep his grades up at the next level in college, studying Sports Management with a minor in secondary education for math, in order to become a teacher and coach.

“From even being younger, the coaches were like, just to every year have a coach it was like a father role and just like a great person to be around,” Peacock said. “And when I get older, I want to be like that, I’d want to be the person that people look up to and look for anything they want, anything they need, and you know just be the provider.”