Scholar Athlete of the Week- Joshua Allen

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– This Week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Marianna’s, Joshua Allen.

“One of those kids you wish you had 50 of,” Marianna head football coach John Donaldson said.

Allen has a 4.5 GPA and is a standout on the football team he grew up watching.

“From being a little kid, and coming to watch those guys, it’s kind of fun to see it come all the way around, now I’m doing it and all the little kids are watching us now,” Allen said.

He has also played baseball throughout high school for the Bulldogs. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Farmers of America, Beta Club, and the National Honor Society.

“Tremendous ambassador of our school and our athletics and it’s fun to see him prosper,” Donaldson said.

Last season Allen suffered a concussion that slowed him down as he missed several games, but he knew it was worth working through.

“It’s just the teammates, the atmosphere, and like I love all these guys out here, they all are brothers to me,” Allen said.

Allen also plays guitar on the worship team at Christian Center Church in Marianna.

“It’s a fun thing to wake up in the morning, and you get to go play guitar like that and just see everybody worshiping, and it’s good to be a part of something like that,” Allen said.

Allen plans to attend Chipola College after high school to study Biology and then attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He has a career goal of becoming an optometrist.