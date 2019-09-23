Scholar Athlete of the Week- Jordan Johnson

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young is Vernon’s Jordan Johnson.

Johnson is the captain of Vernon’s cheer squad and she also is on the school’s weightlifting, volleyball, basketball and softball teams.

“Most of my hobbies is sports, that’s like what I do,” said Johnson.

Despite all of her athletic commitments, Johnson has a 3.9 GPA.

“Along with all those great qualities that she has her leadership ability is of upmost, when she’s on the team is on, ” said Vernon Volleyball coach, Monica Hood.

The fall semester keeps Johnson busy between cheer and volleyball.

“It’s crazy because I have to split my time between cheer and volleyball, sometimes it’s hard but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she commits most of her time to Vernon Athletics because of what the school means to her.

“We’re family, we all play together we do everything together rather it’s playing rather it’s playing multiple sports or just being at every game it’s just something we do,” said Johnson.

Johnson plans to attend Florida A&M next year to study physical therapy.