Scholar Athlete of the Week- John Taylor

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Chipley’s, John Taylor.

Taylor is a senior on the Chipley baseball team, the 4th ranked team in the state, but he says baseball wasn’t always his sport.

“I played soccer and tennis, Taylor said. “Because that was the big thing in Bainbridge where I was at, and then I moved here and I was like man, they don’t have a tennis team or anything like that, so I got to find something to do, I don’t want to sit around.”

He’s not only involved in sports at Chipley, but he’s also the drum major in the band.

“Being in band and being on the baseball team, they kind of, you can see a correlation,” Taylor said. “Especially like how to deal with somebody that is like down or not having a good day, you definitely learn from both of those how to like pick up your teammate.”

Taylor has a 4.6 GPA and plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of West Florida. But with that, he says he want to make prosthetics.

“I’ve always wanted to help people with medical issues,” Taylor said. “Because my dad has some medical issues, and so that has always kind of been a cool thought in my head, you know, what if I could help these people with these issues that nobody has an answer for, and so I always though that would be a cool thing to go into.”

And while he doesn’t plan to play collegiate baseball, his head coach, Andy Compton says he has a bright future.

“He’s got a vision,” Compton said. “That’s the main thing, you know, he knows what he wants to do. You know, his grandparents were farmers over here in Jackson County, he knows what it is to work, he knows what he wants to do to help in the community, and as a mechanical engineer, I think he would probably knock the top off of wherever he wanted to go.”