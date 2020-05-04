Scholar Athlete of the Week- Joey Garrett

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Mosley’s Joey Garrett. The senior maintained a 3.5 GPA while playing baseball and football for the Dolphins.

“You would think it would be overwhelming and stud but when its with your best friends its the best time of your life,” Garrett said.

Garrett signed to play baseball at Tallahassee Community College next year. Although the pitcher was being recruited during football season, he never stopped giving his all for both sports.

“I’m loyal to my football guys and my baseball guys, so if that means going to a tournament over the summer and have to come home a day early, so I can be at football at 7 a.m. that’s what you have to do,” Garrett said.

Garrett was already looking forward to playing in Tallahassee before the pandemic. He suffered an injury that led to a season ending injury just before his senior season began.

“After he went down he continued to still be the same guy in the locker room in the dugout, at games, at practice… still a very positive influence for the team,” said Mosley head baseball coach Jon Hudson.