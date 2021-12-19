Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jerimiah Banks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bay’s, Jerimiah Banks.

Banks is a senior guard for the Tornadoes, and one of their leaders on the court, but his passion for the game began long before high school.

“My dad, he really pushed me to be in basketball ever since I was young,” Banks said. “I’ve been playing for almost 13 years now, so it’s been a pretty long time.”

His success this season has been no surprise to Bay head basketball coach Rusty Cook, who said that Banks is one of his hardest workers on the team.

“Jeremiah is a player that you don’t have to worry about his effort,” Cook said. “And the great thing about that is effort is something that you really can’t teach so you have to rely on the players for that and that’s something you never have to question about Jeremiah, he is a really skilled basketball player and someone who I know when he’s out there he’s giving you everything that he has.”

When not on the court, Banks puts his efforts into his studies and into his community. He holds a 3.3 GPA and is involved with the Streetlights Club at his school, raising awareness for other students in need.

“Basically just trying to stay off my phone when I’m trying to study and everything,” Banks said. “And just trying to stay focused in class and be to myself and just focus on and off the court.”

After graduation, Banks plans to attend FAMU in Tallahassee and study business and management, a field his coach said he has all the qualities he needs to succeed.

“Leaders, sometimes are hard to find,” Cook said. “Kids these days, they don’t communicate the same way they used to, so when you have someone who will lead by example, it’s a huge plus for the program.”

Banks has plenty of basketball left in his senior season and he has big plans for success.

“I think this year we can go pretty far we have a lot of potential,” Banks said. “As long as we stay together, stick as a team we can make it pretty far, maybe see us at state.”