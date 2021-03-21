Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jared Krishack

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s Jared Krishack.

Krishack is a senior weightlifter at Mosley High School and in his first two meets of the season won first place in a least one event in the 169 weight class.

He is hoping to compete at the state championships and his coach says he can win, but Krishack says he wasn’t always a great weightlifter.

“Freshman year, my coach just kind of threw me in and he was like, ‘we have a weightlifting meet today, you’re going to be lifting in it,'” Krishack said. “And I was like, oh I guess I have to do it, he’s my coach. And I mean, ever since then, the first meet, I fell in love with it, and it’s just something I look forward to every year.

He’s a recognized leader at Mosley, as he was awarded the hard work and achievement award for on the football team but as his weightlifting coach, Clint McCrory says, it doesn’t take long to notice he’s a leader.

“The big thing is, I haven’t known him but for, gosh, ten weeks now,” McCrory said. “I’ve been here that long, and he’s made an impression on me because he is a true leader and he gets the other kids pumped up and ready to go, and that goes back to what he does in the classroom.”

With a 3.9 G.P.A., Krishack is an excellent student and has been accepted by many college around the southeast, all while being a championship level weightlifter.

“It’s kind of just setting a schedule and being consistent and doing the same things everyday,” Krishack said. “If you mess up one day you just have to come back the next day and do what you do best.”

Krishack is undecided where he wants to attend college, but plans to study cyber security wherever he goes.