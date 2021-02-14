Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jake Piorkowski

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Mosley’s Jake Piorkowski.

“Just another great kid with high character and just another great kid to be around,” Mosley head boy’s basketball coach Mike Memmen said.

Piorkowski plays a key role on the Dolphins basketball team.

“He was a starter last year for us and one of our leading scorers and this year he’s kind of taken on a point guard roll a leader roll one of our best players offensively and defensively just really smart,” Memmen said.

The senior is also a member of the Beta Club and is always finding a way to help his teammates at the school he’s proud to play for.

“It’s amazing playing here, all the coaches are so well respected and you can tell they really care about their job and want us to win and want us to be successful for ourselves, not just with sports but outside of basketball as well so that’s really nice,” Piorkowski said.

The senior captain leads his team in the classroom as well by maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

“He’s always making sure he’s taking care of business in the classroom you know he’s going to be successful moving forward,” Memmen said.

The scholar athlete hopes to attend the University of Florida to study business, but first he and the rest of his team that was crowned district champions on Friday night have another goal they hope to achieve.

“We want to try to go farther than the first round of the playoffs because we haven’t done that in I think 20 something years so our main goal is to go to state but to get after that first round would be really nice,” Piorkowski said.

Piorkowski and the Dolphins play Pine Forest in the first round of playoffs on Thursday night.