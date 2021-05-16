Scholar Athlete of the Week- Jaden Rudd

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s Jaden Rudd.

The senior is a two-way left handed pitcher and center fielder and has helped lead Mosley to the class 5A Elite Eight.

Off the diamond, he holds a 4.53 GPA and plans to continue his baseball career at Notre Dame.

“They’re really turning into a great program, a beautiful campus, and one of the best academic schools in the world,” Rudd said. “So, it was just the complete package that I was looking for and it really felt right when they were recruiting me that that’s where I wanted to go.”

As a lefty pitcher, Rudd has an incredible 1.39 ERA this season, a .394 batting average and leads his team with 22 stolen bases, preaching to his duel threat ability.

“Really I just separate the two, I think they’re two completely different facets of the game,” Rudd said. “I think I’m two different players when I’m on the mound and at the plate and I do my best to not let one effect the other.”

The Notre Dame baseball team currently the No. 8 ranked team in the country and won the ACC title game Saturday. Dolphins head coach, Jon Hudson, says the Irish will be getting the real deal.

“I think every coach would love to have a player like Jaden,” Hudson said. “You know, obviously his athletic ability is off the charts, he’s one of the best that has come through here.

“But then when you add in the kind of kid that he is and the work ethic that he has, he’s the hardest working guys we got, and we got a group of hard working kids, but I can’t name one that’s worked harder Jaden, so you get the whole package with Jaden.”

And as Mosley is one of the last teams standing in post season play this year, Rudd’s work as a Dolphin is not done yet.

“It would be a great way to cap off my career here at Mosley, to end the season with a win,” Rudd said. “And that’s the goal, it’s what we go out every game to play focused, to play hard just to see the next game, and hopefully the last game of the season we come out with a win.”

Rudd and the Dolphins will take on Ponte Verda in the Elite Eight on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.