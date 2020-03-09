Scholar Athlete of the Week- Ivan De La Cruz

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Mosley’s Ivan De La Cruz.

The senior has played soccer while running track and cross country for the Dolphins. He maintains a 4.25 GPA.

“Definitely really special it’s been a journey these past four years but I’ve loved it,” De La Cruz said.

This track season he is leading the track team by example.

“He wants to make sure that everyone around him is as successful as he is so he’s the one to go back and pick up the stragglers and bring them to the front and lift them up,” Mosley track distance coach Jeanette Swigler said.

De La Cruz has battled back and knee injuries during his time as a Dolphin but he has never let them stop him from competing.

“He decided to strengthen his muscles and come back stronger than he was before so he took his injury and used it to make him better all around,” Swigler said.

De La Cruz hopes to run for a college team following high school and he plans to try out for the University of West Florida Cross Country team.

“I’ve been working towards this like forever and it’s always been a dream since my 6th grade year so I’ve been working towards this goal since 6th grade so it would be an honor,” De La Cruz said.