Scholar Athlete of the Week- Hannah Pettinelli

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is North Bay Haven’s Hannah Pettinelli.

The student athlete decided to give weightlifting a try after being on the swim team in middle school.

“Weightlifting seemed completely out of the water so I wanted to try it and I did and I loved it ever since,” Pettinelli said.

Pettinelli is exceling at the sport too, this season she set a personal record for a one plate 135 clean and jerk.

“It was a thing of beauty just watching it comes up super fast and we were talking it over and she ends up nailing,” North Bay Haven weightlifting head coach Aaron Paille said.

The senior maintains a 4.0 GPA. She hopes to either go to college for powerlifting or attend NOSI College of Art as she work toward her goal of becoming an illustrator.