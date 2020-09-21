Scholar Athlete of the Week – Habib September

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Arnold’s Habib September.

The senior has overcome adversity in life. Starting when he was in fourth grade, he wore leg braces for nearly two years.

“I had a couple leg problems, I needed my legs to be straighten, but I finally got through there and I started running and I started getting into it and my legs are stronger than ever I guess,” September said.

He has proven that strength, playing multiple sports in high school although doctors said he would probably never reach his full athletic potential.

He has played football, tennis, basketball and run both cross country and track for the Marlins.

“He’s a great tennis player and a good kicker great student great in every way great citizen and he’s a good kid to have on the team,” Arnold head football coach Norris Vaughan said.

September is an Eagle Scout and also very involved on campus. He is the treasurer for SGA and a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club.

“I’m always having fun out here, I’m trying my best and pushing myself I’m going in different areas,” September said.

The Marlin started a charity called Lucky Pennies when he was just six-years-old. The organization helps victims of both hurricanes and tornadoes across the country.

“It just showed me how like one person if they really try, they can make a difference in the community,” September said.

He has a 4.3 GPA and wants to pursue pre med or pre law in college. He is currently looking at doing so at the Vanderbilt or Stanford.