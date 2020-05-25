Scholar Athlete of the Week- Gabrielle Bess

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– This Week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Marianna’s Gabrielle Bess.

“Unbelievable kid on the field and off the field,” said Marianna head softball coach, Don Holland.

The student athlete was on the softball, volleyball and weightlifting teams all four years of high school.

She was also in the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Anchor Club. Despite all of her commitments, she maintained a 4.2 GPA.

Bess said the sports she played, especially softball, helped her grow mentally and physically.

“Because the game changes a lot once you get into high school,” Bess said.

Bess was only able to play two games in her senior season. Despite having to sit out during the shortened season, Holland said Bess continued to lead her team.

“Great to have the last four years in our program, she was awesome,” Holland said.

The senior was on the school’s state runner up team during her junior season.

Next year she will stay in Marianna and join the reigning JUCO National Champions, the Chipola Indians.

“I really thank them for allowing me to be apart of their program,” Bess said.

Bess plans to study medicine or nursing in college. She hopes to join the medical field one day.