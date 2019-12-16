Scholar Athlete of the Week- Gabriel Cooke

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB)– This Week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Vernon’s Gabriel Cooke.

He has played both football and basketball for the Yellowjackets since his freshman year.

“He leads through his actions not just through his words he’s on time never talks back he’s just a great kid’,” Vernon boys basketball head coach Thomas Register said.

The two sport athlete said he has learned a lot of life lessons through athletics.

“Hard times good times you just have to fight through every last one of them,” Cooke said.

Cooke is a dual enrolled student at Chipola College and maintains a 3.7 GPA. He wants to study Sports Management in hopes of becoming an Athletic Director one day.

The Scholar Athlete would like to attend Florida State University for academics or play a sport he loves at the college level.