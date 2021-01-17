Scholar Athlete of the Week- Eva Strickland

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Port St. Joe soccer’s, Eva Strickland.

“Super assets great great leader for the team,” said Port St. Joe head girls soccer coach Justin Gerlach.

Strickland is a senior at First Baptist Christian, but she plays for the Tiger Sharks.

“They immediately like introduced themselves to me and included to me to play with them and I mean I just felt very welcomed as soon as I got here,” Strickland said.

Despite traveling over from Apalachicola and working hard to be a starter on the team, Strickland maintains a 4.0 GPA.

“It’s good time management, you just have to be very responsible and know that school comes first,” she said.

Coach Gerlach said Strickland is a great example on and off the field for his team.

“Eva has great tenacity, she’s very tenacious, she’s small in stature, but she makes up for it in multiple ways, so I hope that rubs off on the team,” Gerlach said.

Strickland hopes to become a physical therapist, she plans to earn her prerequisites at Gulf Coast State College.