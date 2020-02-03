Scholar Athlete of the Week- Ethan Cole

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is North Bay Haven’s Ethan Cole.

The senior has wrestled for the Buccaneers for two years and is a captain for the team. This season he is expected to be competitive at state this season.

“His leadership in the room was key to help building us and help getting some success this year,” North Bay Haven wrestling coach JJ Gibbens said.

The student athlete is also involved in Sea Cadets on campus. Cole has a 3.0 GPA and plans to enlist in the military following high school.

“To better myself more than anything that’s another reason that I like wrestling it makes me more confident than I use to be,” Cole said.