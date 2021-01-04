Scholar Athlete of the Week- Emily Duncan

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Mosley’s, Emily Duncan.

“Outstanding player, and very coachable, and very polite, always teamwork, always helpful, you know outstanding player outstanding,” Mosley head girls soccer coach Marek Betkowski said.

Duncan has been a starter on the soccer team for four years and is a senior captain this season.

“Always hard hard working player fast very athletic very disciplined,” Betkowski said.

The senior also plays tennis for the Dolphins and has a 4.3 GPA, as a student in the school’s MAPPS program.

“I get it done, that’s all that really matters, I put school first, but then soccer is always there,” Duncan said.

Duncan has been able to succeed on and off the court, despite her personal adversities. Her family’s home was destroyed in Hurricane Michael, she said it was hard to see her parents go through that.

“Obviously me being a kid, I didn’t really understand the depth of what they were going through, but it hurt me a lot,” Duncan said.

Duncan and her family just settled into a new home over a month ago, through the devastating storm, the athlete learned life lessons.

“I just realized that material things don’t matter and that all that matters is my family and my friends were OK,” Duncan said.

She continued to standout on the field, and colleges across the country started to take notice.

“We knew from day one that’s she’s gonna be playing for DI,” Betkowski said.

The senior signed to play for the University of Kentucky next season. She said she’s excited to meet new people and to have another family of teammates.

“They really wanted me and that’s what I wanted someone who wanted me as much as I wanted to go there,” Duncan said.