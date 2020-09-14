Scholar Athlete of the Week- Dyvion Bush

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Vernon’s Dyvion Bush.

Bush has a 3.6 GPA and has been a standout on the school’s football and basketball teams. Head football coach and athletic director Gerald Tranquille said he has been a leader since he stepped on campus for his freshman year.

“He’s always had those leadership qualities the guys just gravitate to him and I mean he’s been me on the field for the past year or two you know last year,” Tranquille said.

Bush said when he started playing sports he learned that he loved competition.

“Both sports were something to keep me out of trouble, but I just took it farther than that cause I hated losing at everything I did, so I just made it into something it was,” Bush said.

In his junior season with the basketball team, he averaged 14.6 points per game as the Jackets went to the final four of the Class 1A State Playoffs. He took over as the football team’s quarterback midway through his freshman season. In his first three years, he threw for 3,399 yards and 29 touchdowns leading the team to two playoff runs.

“It’s nothing about the wins it was the teammates I had along the way, that was the best part about it all the memories we had,” Bush said.

Bush also plays running back, receiver and defensive back, building a diverse resume.

“He’s not just a quarterback he’s versatile and he can play different positions at the next level,” Tranquille said.

Bush said he isn’t sure which sport he will pursue at the college level yet.

“Whichever one present itself whichever one best option for me to go to,” Bush said.

He plans to study architectural engineering.

“I wanna do blue prints design blue print build houses and then I want to get my business degree so I can own my own business doing that,” Bush said.

Next up for Bush and the football team is a game against Chipley on Friday night.