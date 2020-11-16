Scholar Athlete of the Week- Cydnee Eubanks

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is Blountstown’s, Cydnee Eubanks.

“We call them a gym rat her moms a coach and she’s been in the gym you know forever and then she went into club ball it’s a year-round thing for her,” Blountstown head volleyball coach Leigh Ann Summers said.

“Pretty much my whole life is volleyball I played softball and basketball when I was in middle school I played everything when I was in middle school then I got to high school and everything just turned into volleyball since then,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks has been Blountown volleyball’s starting libero for the last four years. She was voted team captain each year as well.

“That is very rare to have a freshman come in on a very upper class and senior-laden team and have your teammates vote she won them over in the summer and she’s done that every year,” Summers said.

Eubanks has also stood out off the court. She maintains a 4.58 GPA as a dual-enrolled student at Chipola College.

“For the most part volleyball is my whole entire life, but my dad and my mom always made school a number one priority for me and made sure I focused on my school, so school comes first and then volleyball,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks hopes to play at the college level but she is not sure where yet, she did say she is looking at Gulf Coast State College, however.

“I think she’ll do well at the next level, I think that is her goal and I look forward to seeing her there,” Summers said.