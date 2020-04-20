Scholar Athlete of the Week- Clark Kelley

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Blountstown’s Clark Kelley.

The senior played football one year for the Tigers, and played baseball all four years of high school.

Blountstown baseball head coach Emory Horne said having Kelley on the team is like having an additional coach on the field.

“Like having a young adult out there with you on the field to help the younger players groom those younger players,” Horne said.

Kelley had a memorable final game before schools closed. He hit a homerun right over the home team’s scoreboard. To make it even more meaningful, his twin brother, Zeb, hit a homerun on back-to-back at bats.

“It was great for him good for me, because I was just enjoying the moment myself during the game,” Horne said.

Kelley said he would tell underclassman to enjoy every moment out on the field.

“You can’t control the future so you learn from the past, and control the moment,” Kelley said.

Kelley has a 4.2 GPA as a dual enrolled student at Chipola College, and he will graduate with 45 college credits. He accepted an offer to play college baseball at Thomas University. The scholar athlete plans to study Secondary Education, with a goal to inspire students one day.

“You can go out and fulfill or chase your dreams and you can get it if you work hard enough,” Kelley said.