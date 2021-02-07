Scholar Athlete of the Week- Clara May

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Marianna’s Clara May.

“She’s that player that comes in, she gives you that support, that dedication every single day,” Marianna head girls basketball coach Charles Brown said.

The Bulldog has made a big difference on the school’s girls basketball team since she transferred to Marianna from Sneads her junior year.

“She immediately stepped in as a leader vocal leader, emotional leader, when kids are down she’s that support,” Brown said.

The senior said she has never felt more at home playing the sport that’s always helped her through life’s challenges.

“Basketball definitely relieves me from everything stress, school work, that’s why I started playing,” May said.

Off the court, she is a member of the National Honor Society and FFA. She also gives back to her community and is a little league softball coach.

“No matter whatever she’s doing she’s always thinking of other people on and off the court,” Brown said.

The student-athlete maintains a 3.7 GPA as an early enrollee at Chipola College. She plans to study physical therapy as she continues her education.

“Hopefully after college I can get on with a sports team and help them,” May said.

May will also play AAU basketball this summer and she hopes to get recruited to play basketball at the college level.

Marianna will travel to Rutherford for round one of the Class 4A state playoffs on Thursday.