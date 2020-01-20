Scholar Athlete of the Week- Christionna Faison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This Week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is Bay’s Christionna Faison.

The senior leads Bay High’s girls basketball team averaging 20 points a game.

“She is a true leader she has worked extremely hard in the classroom and on the court anything we have asked her to do she is able to deliver,” Bay High girls basketball coach Deirdre Powell said.

Faison has a 4.1 GPA and is a group commander for the school’s JROTC.

“School comes first,” Faison said.

Powell said the team captain has grown as a person and an athlete during her high school career.

“We have transitioned her to think not only about her but about others,” Powell said.

Faison is hoping to lead the Tornadoes to a run at the state title.

“I think we need to just stay focused on the thing at hand stay focused on school and come to practice every day and definitely listen we have to listen to what coach is saying,” Faison said.

The student athlete plans to attend college to play basketball and study psychology. Currently, she is looking at both Bishop State and Southern Union.