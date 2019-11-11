Scholar Athlete of the Week- Chris Dickerson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Chris Dickerson.

He is known for being one of the best cornerbacks in the Panhandle.

“Everyone of our players and pretty much everybody we play know he gets everybody’s best every week and that’s the first part of our game plan,” said Rutherford football head coach, Loren Tillman.

Dickerson said the chance to be aggressive is why he chose to play football.

“You can like hit people without like getting punished for it, so I think it kind of takes a little bit of stress away,” said Dickerson.

Tillman said Dickerson is a team leader and he hopes other Rams will play like him.

“I like to set the tone so that way my team can be energized and off that they’ll play good,” said Dickerson.

The student athlete has a 3.0 GPA and hopes to go to college on a football scholarship.