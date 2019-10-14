Scholar Athlete of the Week- Cheyenne Gibson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This Week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young is Rutherford’s Cheyenne Gibson.

As the captain of the Rutherford Volleyball team, Gibson is a leader.

“She leads by example so I like that and when I ask her to do something she’s there you know and she talks to the girls you know and she organizes it,” said Rutherford Volleyball head coach Cecilia Leathers.

Off the court, Gibson is the SGA Secretary, Beta Club Vice President, and National Honor Society Treasurer.

“I just feel like it give me time to be able to do something like on my free time be able to go to meetings and be able to lead other students,” said Gibson.

Despite all of her commitments, she has a 4.5 weighted and 3.8 unweighted GPA.

“It’s really challenging but volleyball is one of the things that helps me like escape from that,” said Gibson.

She wants to pursue athletic training and hopes to attend Florida State University if she doesn’t receive a volleyball scholarship anywhere.