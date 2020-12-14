Scholar Athlete of the Week- Chase McCarter

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Mosley’s, Chase McCarter.

“Chase is a great kid first off, his character is unbelievable, he’s a leader on our team,” Mosley head boys basketball coach Michael Memmen said.

McCarter is a captain for the boys basketball team this season. He has played on the varsity team since his sophomore year. When he is not on the court, he cheers on his fellow Dolphins in their sports as a member of the Pep Club.

“We’re just all one big family, we all congratulate each other, we all know each other, it’s just one big family,” McCarter said.

McCarter said his most memorable time at Mosley was during the district championship game his sophomore year.

“Carlos Dominguez hit a half-court shot, and we won district champions, and we haven’t done that in a long time, and that was very exciting,” McCarter said.

The guard led the Dolphins in scoring with more than 200 points his junior season.

“We had a great season, 21 wins, and now it’s his senior year, so he’s earned everything he’s gotten right now,” Memmen said.

Memmen said McCarter is a gym rat, and he works just as hard in the classroom as he does the court. The student-athlete maintains a 3.8 GPA.

McCarter said he is still deciding if he wants to pursue basketball at the college level after graduating from Mosley.

“He’s got a great chance to play at some level, especially academically… you have academics and basketball, you can really put some good packages together,” Memmen said.

The senior plans to study business wherever he decides to attend college next year.