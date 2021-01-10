Scholar Athlete of the Week- Charles Trumbull

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Bozeman’s, Charles Trumbull.

On Thursday, he signed to continue his academic and athletics career at the University of Alabama Birmingham. He aimed to show the younger athletes at Bozeman that anything is possible.

“I hope that they learn that no matter what you go through, you can still go to college or even top the dream and go DI,” Trumbull said.

All of the senior’s hard work he put in showed, as he helped the Bucks achieve several things over the last few years.

“To do all the things that we’ve done… some of those things a few years ago I don’t think they thought they were gonna be able to do,” Bozeman head football coach Jason Griffin said.

He is also involved on campus as a member of several clubs such as SGA, Key Club, and FCA.

“He’s dedicated both on our football field and in the classroom, but Chuck’s also a very spiritual kid he’s our team chaplain and he’s very dedicated to his church as well,” Griffin said.

Although Trumbull has made a lot of memories as a Buck, he said what he’ll miss most is taking the field with his teammates.

“Just going out Friday nights and playing ball with the boys,” Trumbull said.

Coach Griffin said he can’t wait to see what Trumbull does both on and off the field in the future. Given all the adversity he’s already overcome, he on track to continue to defy odds.

“To still go to college and do everything I can do, going through all that is just a miracle,” Trumbull said.