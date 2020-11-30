Scholar Athlete of the Week- Cecilia Shuler

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Rutherford’s, Cecilia Shuler.

“She’s just a good leader, she’s open to everyone, any time the groups gathered together she steps up to try to lead whatever effort we’re trying to have,” Rutherford girls soccer head coach James Gardner said.

Watching the soccer team captain play during her senior season you may never guess she practically stumbled into the sport.

“I had actually never played soccer until freshman year, I don’t think I had ever even seen a soccer game being played, so my first soccer game that I ever saw was sitting on the bench freshman year,” Shuler said.

Since her first season, both her love and skill for the game has grown.

“She’s a hard player, and the position she plays she has to run a lot, she’s in the center for us, and her job is to go wherever the ball goes, and she runs a lot she never gives up,” Gardner said.

She was also a member of the school’s cross country team and was the team captain her senior season.

Along with her involvement in the athletic department, she is involved in campus clubs. She is the secretary for the Math Team, the Engineering Club, and the Leo Club, just to name a few. She is also involved in several other organizations on campus.

“It adds to who you are as a person, personally freshman year I wasn’t a part of any clubs, and honestly it was boring cause I didn’t meet that many people,” Shuler said.

The student-athlete has a 4.69 GPA as a member of the school’s IB program. She said her favorite memory as a Ram came from something she did for an English class through a Hamilton education program just after Hurricane Michael.

“I wrote a song and actually got to perform it in front of 4,000 people before Hamilton so it was actually really really cool,” Shuler said.

The senior isn’t sure where she wants to attend college, but she wants to study biomedical engineering, biology, or biophysics.