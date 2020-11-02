Scholar Athlete of the Week- Cayson Schjott

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Freeport’s Cayson Schjott. He has a 3.6 GPA as a dual-enrolled student at North West Florida State College.

“He’s a very very good student and then we get out and you strap the pads on, and he’s one of our best football players too, very likeable guy,” Freeport head football coach Shaun Arntz said.

The senior has played football since he was in the 8th grade, and has enjoyed every minute of it.

“I love how a group of kids from completely different backgrounds and completely different kids can come together and do something, it’s just a great feeling,” Schjott said.

Schjott transferred to Freeport for his senior season after his family moved, he played three seasons at South Walton prior to joining the Bulldogs. However, he said his coach and new teammates made Freeport feel like home right away.

“This summer when we weren’t able to have team activities and such before all that started, he was already reaching out to his new teammates and they were reaching out to me, saying we really like this guy he’s really uniting us,” Arntz said.

The senior has made big plays for the Bulldogs on both offense and defense as a starter on both sides of the ball.

“He never comes off the field, never asks to come off the field, never complains, always just positive character,” Arntz said.

Though Freeport has faced obstacles this season, the student-athlete has remained optimistic and been an encouraging leader to his teammates.

“Every season it can be gone at any minute, but now really it can be and I hope they just learn to enjoy high school and every moment and put everything into that you can, because you’ll never get any of it back,” Schjott said.

He hopes to play football in college and study psychology or sociology.