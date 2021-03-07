Scholar Athlete of the Week – Cassandra White

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Arnold’s Cassandra White.

White is in her fourth year with the Arnold softball team. In 68 games played, she has a .354 batting average, 45 hits, 25 RBIs and 47 runs.

She loves softball, but she didn’t initially start playing it when she got to the school.

“She was a volleyball player, and I said I notice your speed, I said you may have a chance in softball to get a scholarship one day, I said I wont tell people that unless I think that’s going to happen,” Arnold head coach Rick Green said.

She excels on the softball diamond and on campus as she started her own club based on unity called Black Youth Leadership.

“We just have meetings every Friday in the morning and we just talk about what’s going on at school, anything that we see, and we started it because our pep club started doing offensive themes and a bunch of kids and students were like we should say something so we decided to start a club,” White said.

While she hasn’t decided if she will pursue softball after graduation, the senior is certainly keeping that door open.

“I’m not sure, but like, I’m thinking like after graduation, if I don’t touch a softball again that will be really sad, but I kind of want to,” White said.

As an athlete, a scholar in the classroom with a 4.3 GPA and the co-founder of her own club on campus, White has a lot to juggle and she does it all.

However, White said it was not always that way.

“Well up until junior year I really didn’t sleep. But now I sleep. In the mornings you just have to get up extra early to try and get more stuff done. Its kind of just like making a better bedtime for me because I used to go to bed at like 3 A.M.,” White said.

White has been accepted to all three of her top colleges, FAMU, UF and Spelman.

No matter where she ends up, she will continue carving a path for those behind her.

“She may not walk the same walk as some other people but she’s gonna have people follow her because of the way she’s put together,” Green said.