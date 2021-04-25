Scholar Athlete of the Week- Carson Ramsey

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Liberty County’s, Carson Ramsey.

Ramsey is a pitcher on the Bulldogs baseball team and an excellent student, as he is at the top of his high school’s senior class.

He is only in his second year at Liberty County as he transferred from rival school Blountstown after his sophomore year.

“There’s some of them, still don’t like me over there,” Ramsey said. “None of them even talk to me anymore.”

Ramsey’s decision to transfer high schools was so he could duel enroll at Chipola College, a decision his coach Bryan Normand says shows just how bright he is.”

“I have no doubt that he will be a successful person in life because of his strong faith, because of his strong family values, because of his strong work ethic,” Normand said. “I really and truly believe that whatever he puts his mind to, he will be able to accomplish.”

After he graduates, Ramsey plans to attend the University of West Florida and study engineering. And, he will also join the college’s baseball team as a preferred walk-on.

But he isn’t the first athlete from his family to play collegiate baseball, as his father played for Chipola.

“It means a lot to know that I can follow in my dads footsteps and one day, one day, maybe be better than him.”

With transferring schools, dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, and a pandemic, Ramsey has had a unique high school experience, but says it has helped him grow.

“I wouldn’t know what a normal high school experience would be like,” Ramsey said. “But I know what mines been like, and it’s helped me get my priorities straight, and get focused in what I need to get focused on.”