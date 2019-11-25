Scholar Athlete of the Week- Carson Hatchett

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Blountstown’s Carson Hatchett.

“He’s a hard worker works real hard in the weight room also works hard in the classroom,” said Blountstown football head coach Beau Johnson.

Hatchett has made a big impact for the Tigers, a team his community adores.

“It’s great I love it so much I like people coming up to me and saying good job guys and it’s really heart warming,” Hatchett said.

The offensive and defensive tackle is also the high school’s Student Government Association president.

His older brother was president when he was in high school, and now he works with Carson as the club’s sponsor.

“I really take pride in that Blountstown high school is my school I think I should do everything that I could to help make it a better place because it’s truly a special school to go to,” Hatchett said.

Hatchett has a 3.65 GPA and hopes to go to college on a football scholarship.

Right now he has a few colleges on his radar including Samford and The Citadel.