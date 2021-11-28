Scholar Athlete of the Week – Cade Roberts

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is South Walton’s, Cade Roberts.

Roberts is a senior with a 3.0 GPA and one of the top slot receivers in the entire state, but football wasn’t always his top choice.

“You know I played baseball pretty much my whole life until I was little,” Roberts said. “And then probably middle school I found out I could, you know, possibly go play college football and I quit baseball and then ever since then I’ve just been focused on football so it’s been really fun.”

His hard work paid off as Roberts is now committed to the University of South Florida and in his final regular-season game this year broke the record for most receptions at the high school level in Florida for any classification.

“My grandma, she’s 88, she got to watch it so yeah it was awesome,” Roberts said. “I thank all of my coaches, my teammates, you know that was something that was my goal coming into the season and I did it so I’m very proud of myself and very proud of the team.”

After graduation, Roberts plans to study sports management at USF, with a focus to one day become a football coach.

“Football has been basically my love my whole life so it’s been awesome to play and once I’m done playing, you know, I really want to start coaching,” Roberts said.

Roberts will certainly go down in history as a South Walton football legend, but he’s just glad that his senior class left the program in better shape than they found it.

“It’s been a blessing to be a part of here for four years,” Roberts said. “You know, coming in from Atlanta not knowing what to expect and to see this school grow from where it is to now, you know, it’s just awesome to see.”