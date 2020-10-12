Scholar Athlete of the Week- Brody Hall

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– This Week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Blountstown’s, Brody Hall.

“He’s a leader at his church, he’s a leader at the school, he’s a leader out here on the football stadium, he’s just a natural-born leader and a great human being and a great student,” Blountstown head football coach Beau Johnson said.

Hall is dual enrolled at Chipola College and has a 4.0 GPA. He is a member of the school’s weightlifting team, Beta Club, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Johnson said Hall is the spiritual leader of their team.

“I’m usually the one that closes it out with prayer, cause we always want to glorify God in everything that we do because without him we couldn’t come out here and get to play this great game,” Hall said.

Hall was crowned homecoming king on Friday night. He said one of his favorite things about being apart of Blountstown Athletics is the friendships he’s made.

“Some of my best friends are on this field, a lot of them are in grades below me that I met from playing football,” Hall said.

The senior aspires to attend college on a football scholarship. He already has a couple of offers and plans to study psychology.

“He’s a great NAIA fit and he’s a great student, so that’s gonna open up some doors, and if he wants to play ball at school that’s great, but if not he’s still gonna be a great student and probably still have his school paid for academically,” Johnson said.